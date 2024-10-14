MEA summons Canada’s Charge d’Affaires, India to lodge protest over Nijjar case

Canada's Charge'd Affairs reached the headquarter of the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday. The development came after a communication from Canada suggested that “the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are ‘persons of interest’ in a matter related to an investigation in that country.”

Updated14 Oct 2024, 07:18 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit(via REUTERS)

India summoned Canada's Charge d'Affaires after the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday it “received a diplomatic communication from Canada” over the 2023 killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada's top diplomat, Stewart Wheeler, reached the ministry's headquarter around 7 pm on Monday.

As per the external affairs ministry, the communication from Canada suggested that “the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are ‘persons of interest’ in a matter related to an investigation in that country.” India sharply reacted to Canada's latest move and slammed the Trudeau Government for indulging in “vote bank politics".

Now, reports claim that Canada's Charge'd Affairs was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs and New Delhi is expected lodge a strong protest over Ottawa's actions. The Charge'd Affairs was summoned because Canada, currently, does not have a high commissioner in Delhi. 

The relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Justin Trudeau's allegations in September 2023. The Canadian PM had alleged a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar was shot dead in Surrey, British Columbia in June last year. India rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

India's response to diplomatic communication from Canada

In a "strong" statement on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian Government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side."

“This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. This leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains.”

"The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centered around vote bank politics," the ministry said on Monday.

India maintained that the Canadian government has not provided any proof to back its claim about Nijjar's killing, despite India demanding for it at several occassions.

 

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 07:18 PM IST
MEA summons Canada's Charge d'Affaires, India to lodge protest over Nijjar case

