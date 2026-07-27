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MEA summons Ukrainian ambassador Dr Oleksandr Polishchuk over attacks on merchant vessels with Indian crew

MEA summons Ukrainian ambassador Dr Oleksandr Polishchuk over attacks on merchant vessels with Indian crew

Garvit Bhirani
Updated27 Jul 2026, 03:02 PM IST
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MEA summons Ukrainian ambassador Dr Oleksandr Polishchuk
MEA summons Ukrainian ambassador Dr Oleksandr Polishchuk
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MEA summons Ukrainian ambassador Dr Oleksandr Polishchuk over attacks on merchant vessels with Indian crew, according to Hindustan Times.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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