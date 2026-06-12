MEA summons US Chargé d’Affaires day after commercial vessel attacked off the coast of Oman

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday summoned US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks to protest attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman.

The development comes a day after another vessel with 20 Indian crew on board came under attack. The US envoy was called in by the Additional Secretary (Americas) in the Ministry of External Affairs. This is the second time the MEA has summoned the US mission. Three Indian seafarers, who were initially reported missing, have been confirmed dead in one of the attacks.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did the MEA summon the US Chargé d’Affaires regarding the attacks on vessels? ⌵ The MEA summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires to protest against the recent attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman, which resulted in fatalities among Indian seafarers. 2 How many Indian crew members were involved in the attacked vessels off Oman? ⌵ In the attacks off Oman, there were a total of 20 Indian crew members on the vessel MT Jalveer and 21 Indian crew members on the vessel Settebello, with three confirmed fatalities from the latter. 3 What was the Indian government's response to the attacks on its seafarers? ⌵ The Indian government registered a strong protest with the US, emphasized the importance of the welfare of its seafaring community, and called for an immediate cessation of attacks. 4 What type of vessels were attacked by the US military according to the MEA? ⌵ The vessels attacked by the US military were foreign-flagged merchant ships, specifically two Palau-flagged and one Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel, none of which were Indian-owned. 5 What actions does India advocate for regarding maritime safety in the region? ⌵ India advocates for dialogue and diplomacy as the pathway to peaceful conflict resolution, emphasizing the need for unimpeded access through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.

The situation has reportedly turned fatal for Indian seafarers in the Middle East region. In a tragic development, three Indian seafarers, who were initially reported missing after one of the previous attacks, have now been confirmed dead.

Also Read | 3 Indians missing after attack on commercial vessel off Oman: MEA

US military attacks three vessels with Indian crew The escalation marks the first public acknowledgement from New Delhi of the US Navy directly launching attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian nationals. According to official data, the American military has targeted three foreign-flagged merchant vessels operating with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman over four days.

The maritime crisis began on 8 June when US forces disabled the Palau-flagged oil tanker, Marivex, which was carrying 24 Indian crew members. While all personnel from that vessel were rescued safely, the US struck a second Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, on 10 June, causing the three aforementioned fatalities.

MEA's pushback against attacks on Indian seafarers Addressing the media during an inter-ministerial briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal detailed India's sharp diplomatic pushback following the summoning of the US envoy.

Also Read | India Summons US Envoy Over Trump Attack On Ship Carrying Indian Crew

He stated, "We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafaring community. When this particular attack on the ship MT Settebello occurred, we lodged a strong protest with the American side."

The MEA spokesperson further said, "We summoned the US Charge d'Affaires, and he was conveyed our deepest concern over the ongoing incidents of attacks. We also registered our strong protest," he said, firmly underscoring that these military actions "must stop" immediately.

MEA on US attacking Indian seafarers Jaiswal also clarified that the strikes originated from US Navy units that are currently stationed in the region, although he did note that the targeted ships were not domestic vessels. MEA spokesperson added, "The three ships that have been involved in these incidents were foreign-flagged vessels. Two of them were Palau-flagged, while the third ship is Guinea-Bissau-flagged. They were not Indian-owned ships."

Also Read | Oman rescues 24 Indians after fire on ‘blacklisted’ oil tanker

The MEA spokesperson stated that the actions were part of regulatory enforcement measures. According to the official, two of the merchant ships involved were subject to sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), while the third vessel had been identified as failing to meet compliance requirements.

Rescue operation underway Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, provided an update regarding the ongoing rescue and relief operations and added that the evacuation of seafaring personnel on a third vessel, the Jalveer, has already commenced.

Regarding the Settebello, Mangal stated that the remaining 25 crew members--comprising 21 Indians, two Pakistanis, one Russian, and one Ukrainian--have been successfully evacuated to safety.

Additionally, he announced that to support the families of the victims, the Seamen Welfare Fund Society has been asked to release an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh to the kin of each deceased Indian sailor.