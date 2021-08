India on Thursday urged its nationals staying in Afghanistan to contact Special Afghanistan Cell set up by the Indian government to coordinate repatriation and other requests from the war-ravaged country.

The cell has been set up to monitor the evacuation process of the Indian nationals from and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is looking after the whole process of repatriation.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a series of tweets stated, "We urge all Indian nationals in Afghanistan requiring assistance to contact our Special Afghanistan Cell immediately, if not done so already."

"Additional Numbers Added to MEA's 24x7 Special Afghanistan Cell UPDATED details: Phone numbers: 91-11-49016783, 91-11-49016784, 91-11-49016785 WhatsApp numbers: 91 8010611290, 91 9599321199, 91 7042049944 Email: SituationRoom@mea.gov.in," he tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a special Afghanistan cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from the war-ravaged country, where the security situation deteriorates after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

A day after the Taliban terrorists entered the Afghan capital Kabul and Afghan government led by President Ashraf Ghani collapsed, the MEA said it is in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities and will facilitate their repatriation to India who wishes to leave Afghanistan.

The remarks, the first official reaction of MEA after the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace, noted that commercial operations from Kabul airport have also been suspended today and this has forced a pause in repatriation efforts.

