Govt warns against ‘fake’ jobs in Thailand, Myanmar. All you need to know

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on 24 September, Saturday issued an advisory alerting hopeful youth and candidates against ‘fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs’
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on 24 September, Saturday issued an advisory alerting hopeful youth and candidates against ‘fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs’.
The advisory comes days after the MEA had informed that 60 Indian nationals had been duped by international racket that promises jobs in Thailand only to illegally send unsuspecting candidates to Myanmar.
All you need to know about this
Fake Job scam: Job description
An international racket has been offering the position of 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' in Thailand. The position were being offered by dubious IT firms involved in call-centre scam and crypto-currency fraud.
The IT skilled youth in India were offered lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as by Dubai and India based agents.
The Scam
The MEA informed that the people were being taken to Myanmar instead of Myanmar. They were held captive to work under harsh conditions and had been kept in the area of Myawaddy. Notably, Myawaddy does not fall under the jurisdiction of the government of Myanmar, currently run by the Military Junta.
The MEA said that ethnic armed groups hold sway and Indian along with several other foreign citizens are being held by them.
60 Indians scammed, held hostage
The External Affairs ministry informed that the Indian embassy is working with the government of Myanmar to rescue the Indian national who have been kept hostage with the ethnic groups.
"There are other efforts for rescuing these Indian citizens through various contacts among the business community. So far, the Embassy has rescued over 30 Indian citizens trapped in the Myawaddy area and continuing all efforts to get the others out as early as possible," MEA officials aware of the situation had informed news agency ANI on 18 September.
The MEA also informed that there has been a surge in such fake job being offered to Indians.
MEA advisory
The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday issued an advisory warning youths against the fake jobs. The advisory read, “Indian nationals are advised not to get entrapped in such fake job offers being floated through social media platforms or other sources. Before travelling on tourist/visit visa for employment purposes, Indian nationals are advised to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through concerned Missions abroad, and antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer."
Fake jobs in India
The two year coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown left many without jobs, some were victims of cost cutting, some were victims of closed down organisations. Various reports have suggested that police officials have recorded a surge in job scam post the pandemic.
For India, a large numbers of people are reliant on daily labor to survive, and the persistent demands of an expanding middle class, the pressure for growth stays immense.
To understand this, one must note that India has rigid and severely competitive. With an expanding population and top universities setting absurdly high entrance requirements, candidates who make the cut have to be promised jobs every year, which the country falls short on perennially. There is no assurance than making it to the top university will guarantee you a job, and even though one gainfully secures a job, there is always a swarm of seekers lurking in the background.
In this country targeting skilled youth, who are available in abundance is an easy crime.
Unemployment in India
India's unemployment rate increased to a one-year high of 8.3 per cent in August as employment sequentially fell by 2 million to 394.6 million, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data said. The unemployment rate was at 6.8 per cent and the employment was 397 million in July.
The unemployment rate in rural India rose from 6.1 per cent in July to 7.7 per cent in August. More importantly, the employment rate fell from 37.6 per cent to 37.3 per cent.
"The urban unemployment rate is usually higher at about 8 per cent than the rural unemployment rate, which is usually around 7 per cent. In August the urban unemployment rate shot up to 9.6 per cent and rural unemployment rate also increased to 7.7 per cent," CMIE managing director Mahesh Vyas said.
"The urban unemployment rate is usually higher at about 8 per cent than the rural unemployment rate, which is usually around 7 per cent. In August the urban unemployment rate shot up to 9.6 per cent and rural unemployment rate also increased to 7.7 per cent," CMIE managing director Mahesh Vyas said.