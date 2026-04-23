MEA’s Randhir Jaiswal refuses detailed comment on Trump-linked ‘hellhole’ clip

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, on Thursday, refused to comment on US President Donald Trump sharing the transcript of a video which used the term 'hell hole' regarding countries like India and China, when asked about the same in a press conference.

When a journalist quizzed Jaiswal about the contents of the video shared by Trump, the spokesperson simply said, "We have seen some reports. That is where I leave it," and moved on.

The transcript which Trump reshared was a critique of the birthright citizenship law of the United States by conservative radio host Michael Savage.

Savage is seen criticising the existing US laws regarding birthright citizenship, wherein he claims that this law allows people from other countries to travel to the United States during their pregnancies so that once their children are born in the US, they become citizens automatically.

Savage says as per the existing law "a baby here becomes an instant citizen", after the family migrates from countries like "China or India or some other hellhole on the planet".

The footage was first aired on the Newsmax series The Savage Nation. In the clip, Savage can be seen expressing his frustration with the ongoing judicial process. He says, "Today's brief, abbreviated discussion will be about the arguments that I just listened to before the Supreme Court about birthright citizenship. I was somewhat incensed by listening to the arguments because all I heard was legalese being bandied back and forth."

The transcript also calls Indian and Chinese immigrants to the US "gangsters with laptops".

It said, "They've done more damage to this nation than all the mafia families put together. In my unhumble opinion. Gangsters with laptops. They've robbed us blind, treated us like second-class citizens, let the trud world triumph, stepped on our flag, et cetera."

Savage also slammed legal advocacy groups like American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), claiming that they have been influencing the country's immigration policy.

"The person bringing the arguments in favour of flooding America with illegal aliens to change the demographics forever was a Chinese American who looks to me like the classic ACLU attorney. Very smart, very evil, and very devious," Savage remarked.

"The ACLU is the head of the snake. They have been forever, and there they were again trying to turn America into a cesspool," he added.

Did Trump issue a clarification? As per several media reports, the US Embassy has said that Trump, after the controversy, issued a clarification saying "India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top." However, there has not been any official X post from the US Embassy in Delhi in this regard, and this statement is eerily similar to Trump's 2025 comment from a summit in Egypt, where he said, “India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top and he’s just done a fantastic job. I think Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together.”

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Opposition takes aim at Modi Members of the Opposition have taken potshots at PM Modi over Trump sharing these comments on India.

The Congress posted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take up this matter with the US President and register a strong objection," adding, "However, given his track record so far, it cannot be expected that he will say anything in front of Trump."

"Trump has repeatedly made insulting remarks about India, and Modi has remained SILENT," the Congress said, adding, "Narendra Modi is a WEAK PM, and the entire country is bearing the brunt of it."