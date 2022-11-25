Measles cases surge: How this viral infection became a threat in India?1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 04:49 PM IST
The lack of vaccination has been identified as the root cause of the sudden measles outbreak worldwide. Read here
Measles infection, which is vastly common among children, is becoming a big threat for Mumbai. In the past few days, financial capital saw a rapid rise in the number of cases and what is more worrying is that several deaths have been reported in the city linked to the infection.