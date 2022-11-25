Measles cases surge: How this viral infection became a threat in India?

Why Indian states are seeing a sudden rise in Measles infections?

According to official sources, there has been a massive drop in the vaccination rate in the past few years, owing to which many children are completely unprotected against the virus. Citing the same, Health ministry Joint Secretary P Ashok Babu asserted earlier this week, "It is also clear that in all such geographies, the effected children were predominantly unvaccinated and the average coverage of Measles and Rubella Containing Vaccine (MRCV) among the eligible beneficiaries is also significantly below the national average."