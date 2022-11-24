With a sudden rise in cases of measles, the World Health Organization (WHO) has noted it to become one of the biggest threats globally. A recent WHO statement said, "There is now an imminent threat of measles spreading to different regions around the world," and further cited that nearly 40 million children missed vaccine doses last year for measles. Amid the threat, it is crucial to know about the symptoms and other related facts about that disease so that precautionary measures can be taken against it.

What is measles?

Measles is one of the most contagious human viruses. If you contract the virus, the disease related to it can last up to ten days. It is almost entirely preventable through vaccination. However, it requires 95% vaccination coverage to prevent community outbreaks.

What are the symptoms of measles?

The most common measles symptoms include high fever, tiredness, severe cough, red or bloodshot eyes, and a runny nose. It can also cause red rashes on the body, which start at the head and then spread to various other body parts.

Other symptoms include sore throat, white spots in the mouth, muscle pain etc.

How measles can be treated?

In case, you have contracted the virus, it is advisable to get plenty of rest, as the body needs time to recover. Usually, a person recovers from the infection within 10 to 15 days. Drinking sufficient fluids and take Vit A supplements as it can mitigate complications of measles e.g. diarrhea and pneumonia

If the child is severely ill and possibly has a secondary bacterial infection, IV antibiotics can be given as treatment protocol, a Hindusthan Times report said.

In the past few days, Mumbai saw a sharp spike with 13 new cases of measles and one death related to the disease. With this the infection tally of the virus this year so far to 233 and the fatality toll to 12, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As many as 30 new measles patients were admitted to civic or state-run hospitals in the city on Wednesday while 22 patients were discharged.

"All cases of fever with rash are administered two doses of Vitamin-A," the BMC release said, adding the second dose is given after 24 hours