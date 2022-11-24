Measles: Know all about symptoms, prevention and treatment of this viral disease

With a sudden rise in cases of measles, the World Health Organization (WHO) has noted it to become one of the biggest threats globally. A recent WHO statement said, "There is now an imminent threat of measles spreading to different regions around the world," and further cited that nearly 40 million children missed vaccine doses last year for measles. Amid the threat, it is crucial to know about the symptoms and other related facts about that disease so that precautionary measures can be taken against it.

