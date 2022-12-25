Measles: Mumbai cases rise to 514, tally in Maharashtra at 1,162

Measles: Mumbai cases rise to 514, tally in Maharashtra at 1,1621 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 07:52 AM IST
Mumbai has reported 2 new cases of measles taking the total tally to 514 while cases in Maharashtra stood at 1,162
Mumbai has reported two new cases of measles, taking the total infection tally to 514 while the death toll remained unchanged. Meanwhile, measles cases in Maharashtra stood at 1,162 on Friday, while the death toll was 20.