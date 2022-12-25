Home / News / India /  Measles: Mumbai cases rise to 514, tally in Maharashtra at 1,162

Measles: Mumbai cases rise to 514, tally in Maharashtra at 1,162

1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 07:52 AM IST Livemint
According to the BMC, the child did not receive vaccination as he was too young. He started developing the symptoms of measles on Sunday and was admitted to a civic hospital the next day when he experienced severe difficulty in breathing, as per an official report. (Shutterstock) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Mumbai has reported 2 new cases of measles taking the total tally to 514 while cases in Maharashtra stood at 1,162

Mumbai has reported two new cases of measles, taking the total infection tally to 514 while the death toll remained unchanged. Meanwhile, measles cases in Maharashtra stood at 1,162 on Friday, while the death toll was 20.

Of the 335 beds earmarked for the treatment of measles, only 114 were occupied.  

As per a release by the state government, out of the 2,60,739 children in the 9-month to 5-year age group in 78 health posts, 77,827 children have been administered additional doses of the Measles-Rubella vaccine. 

Additionally, of the 5,293 children aged 6 to 9 months in 21 health posts where the number of cases in the sub-9-month group exceeds 10% of lab-confirmed cases, 1,940 were given a 'zero dose' of MR vaccine

The state health department has started a special initiative from December 15 to administer additional doses of measles and rubella vaccines to children aged 9 months to 5 years over a 28-day period.

Mumbai reported six new measles cases on Friday while the total case count in Maharashtra stood at 1158.

Measles is a highly infectious virus originating in the nose and throat of an infected child or adult but it is almost entirely preventable through vaccination. However, it requires 95% vaccine coverage to prevent outbreaks among populations.

The most common measles virus symptoms include high fever, tiredness, severe cough, red or bloodshot eyes, and a runny nose. It can also cause red rashes on the body, which start at the head and then spread to various other body parts

Currently, there is no cure for measles and once a person contracts the virus, it is advisable to get plenty of rest, as the body needs time to recover. Usually, a person recovers from the infection within 10 to 15 days.

 

 

