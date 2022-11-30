Measles outbreak in Kerala: Malappuram district reports 160 cases so far

Kerala is witnessing a measles outbreak at present. According to Dr Jose Ouseph, State President of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Malappuram district is the most affected one in Kerala. So far the district has reported 160 cases of measles, but there has not been any mortality due to the disease, he added.
The Kerala government has urged parents to ensure that their children are vaccinated without fail. Known as 'ancham pani' in local parlance, measles mainly affects children. The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday asked states to consider administering an additional dose of measles and rubella vaccines to all children aged nine months to five years in vulnerable areas. Health Minister Veena George said the department is taking stringent measures for the prevention of the disease and an Additional Director (public health) has already been sent to the district for coordinating preventive measures.
Adequate amounts of MR vaccine and Vitamin A syrup have been made available in the district, the state's health minister said.
Measles is mostly seen among those belonging to the age group between six months to three years. However, the disease affects teenagers and adults as well.
Earlier this week, the Centre deployed high-level teams to Malappuram, Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) to assess and manage the increase in a number of measles cases among children in these cities.
Separately, the tally of measles in Maharashtra has surged to 717, including 303 in Mumbai. The viral infection, which affects children the most, has claimed 14 lives so far. In Mumbai alone, ten deaths due to measles have been reported as of November 28. On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded five fresh measles cases and one suspected death, the city's civic body had said in a bulletin earlier in the day. Since January, 70 cases of infection have been reported in Malegaon city in Nashik district and 48 in Bhiwandi near Mumbai. Mumbai has recorded 74 outbreaks so far this year. In 2019 the state recorded 1,337 confirmed cases; 2,150 in 2020 and 3,668 in 2021. Of 14 patients who died due to measles this year, only one had taken the vaccine, according to officials.
