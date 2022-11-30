Measles outbreak in Kerala: Malappuram district reports 160 cases so far

Separately, the tally of measles in Maharashtra has surged to 717, including 303 in Mumbai. The viral infection, which affects children the most, has claimed 14 lives so far. In Mumbai alone, ten deaths due to measles have been reported as of November 28. On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded five fresh measles cases and one suspected death, the city's civic body had said in a bulletin earlier in the day. Since January, 70 cases of infection have been reported in Malegaon city in Nashik district and 48 in Bhiwandi near Mumbai. Mumbai has recorded 74 outbreaks so far this year. In 2019 the state recorded 1,337 confirmed cases; 2,150 in 2020 and 3,668 in 2021. Of 14 patients who died due to measles this year, only one had taken the vaccine, according to officials.

