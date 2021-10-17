With the onset of winter, Haryana government is taking measures to check instances of stubble burning in the state, assured Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Incentives are being provided to farmers and industries too are coming forward to buy stubble this time, the Chief Minister stated, adding that air pollution will not be allowed to increase.

“We have asked industries to use stubble for ethanol, energy production. This time there are fewer cases of stubble burning. At some places those who are doing it, we are taking strict action against them," Khattar stated on Sunday.

“Government is providing ₹1000 per acre to farmers and industries are also coming to buy stubble this time. We will not let the pollution increase," he further said.

Crop residue burning in neighbouring states is considering one of the primary reasons for rise in air pollution levels and smoky haze in national capital Delhi during winter months.

On Sunday, Delhi's air quality plunged into the "very poor" category on Sunday morning. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that increase in pollution was due to stubble burning in neighbouring states as governments were “doing nothing" to help farmers to stop it.

Kejriwal said the national capital has two kinds pollution - one is its internal pollution that emanates from vehicles, dust, while the other one is because of stubble burning in neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“For the past one month, I have been tweeting data of air quality in Delhi. Pollution has increased in the last 3-4 days and it is due to stubble burning in neighbouring states. Farmers in neighbouring states are compelled to burn stubble as their governments are doing nothing for them (towards stopping stubble burning)," the Delhi CM said during an event today.

“I request governments of neighbouring states to understand their responsibilities (towards stopping stubble burning) and help their farmers responsibly," he added.

A recent report by Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas stated that cases of stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and the eight NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh has declined significantly over the past one month as against the year-ago period.

As per the report, a total of 1,795 such incidents reported this month as against 4,854 in the same period last year. Enforcement agencies have so far inspected 663 of the total reported sites in these areas, and environmental compensation has been imposed in 252 cases, it added.

