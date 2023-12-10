Measures vital to survive wrath of climate change

The impact of this transition goes beyond our health—it touches the core of our financial stability. The previous year witnessed staggering global losses totalling $360 billion due to adverse weather conditions. Unless prompt measures are taken, the global GDP may witness a distressing annual decline of 4.4% over the upcoming 25 to 30 years. Such an economic downturn has the potential to sow fear, hunger, and poverty, ravaging the lives of millions. Regrettably, South Asia might bear a three times greater burden than the rest of the world. The pivotal role of farmers in nourishing the world cannot be overstated, and water stands as a crucial asset for agriculture. A substantial 70% of the water extracted from the earth is dedicated solely to agriculture. If this trend persists, the world is barrelling towards an unprecedented groundwater crisis, which could materialize within the next two years.