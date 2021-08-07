NEW DELHI: For mid-day meals at schools in Lakshadweep, authorities have removed meat from the menu while adding dry fruits, the union education ministry has informed.

The ministry told the Parliament that “as per the decision taken in the meeting of UT level Steering cum Monitoring Committee" meats have been taken out of the menu but dry fruits and eggs have been included.

“Fruits and non-veg are provided according to the items available in the local market. As per the decision taken in the above meeting, meat was excluded and fish, egg and dry fruits are included in the menu," the ministry explained.

The Mid-Day Meal scheme is centrally sponsored and implemented in partnership with states and union territories.

The responsibility of providing cooked, nutritious mid-day meals to eligible children lies with state governments and the administration of union territories. The states and UTs fix their menu according to local needs to meet nutritional content as prescribed in the National Food Security Act 2013, the ministry said.

There has been a lot of noise around food choices being imposed in Lakshhdweep over the past few months and the mid-day meals have also contributed to the debate.

Under scheme, government and government-aided schools are given a grant to offer a meal to school going students that authorities believe bring two benefits –addressing nutritional deficiencies among children and as an incentive against school drop outs.

As per the current policy, a primary school kid must get a meal worth 450 calories and 12 grams of protein per day, and for upper primary (6-8 standard) students, it is 700 calories and 20 grams of protein every day.

Currently, around 116 million students across India are enrolled under the scheme. For 2021-22, the Union budget earmarked an allocation of Rs11,500 crore for the scheme.

