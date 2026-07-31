Meat shops in Muzaffarnagar along Kanwar Yatra 2026 route to remain shut till August 12; liquor stores to operate

In view of the Kanwar Yatra, all shops and restaurants serving or selling meat along the Kanwar routes in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, have been ordered to remain shut till August 12. However, officials said that the liquor stores along the Kanwar route will remain open with screenings.

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Haridwar expects more than four crore devotees to arrive over the next fortnight. With lakhs of devotees, either local or in transit, expected to pass through Uttar Pradesh, authorities have rolled out extensive security and logistical measures for the Kanwar Yatra.

Devotees have started arriving in Muzaffarnagar and were seen performing parikrama at the Shiva temple at Shiv Chowk.

Assistant Commissioner Archana Dheeran warned of strict action against violators of the order, news agency PTI reported.

District Excise Officer Ravi Shankar told PTI, “Only liquor and wine shops situated on the Kanwar routes have been covered with curtains,” while the others are allowed to operate as usual.

Security has been beefed up across the district, with heavy deployment of police personnel and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) teams along the Kanwar routes.

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In a post on X, District Magistrate Umesh Mishra shared pictures of the comprehensive on-ground inspection of the Kanwar route to ensure “safe, smooth, and accident-free operation of the Kanwar Yatra 2026”.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Police issues 13-day travel advisory ahead of Kanwar Yatra

Sambhal makes 130-km routes pothole-free The Sambhal administration said it has made more than 130 km of Kanwar routes pothole-free to ensure barefoot pilgrims do not face inconvenience. Over 2,000 police personnel were also reportedly deployed, with an extensive surveillance network under a "zero-error" security plan, the administration said.

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According to the district administration, the 130.33-km Kanwar route has been repaired and made completely pothole-free by the Public Works Department.

District Magistrate Ankit Khandelwal said the administration had implemented a "zero-error" action plan to ensure a safe, hassle-free and incident-free pilgrimage.

"For the convenience of Shiva devotees, 130.33 km of Kanwar routes have been made pothole-free and electrical infrastructure has been secured. Security is being maintained through 12,456 CCTV cameras, an Integrated Command and Control Centre and deployment of 2,017 police personnel across the district," he said.

The district has been divided into five security zones, with surveillance being carried out through 12,456 CCTV cameras linked to an Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Also Read | 4 Kanwar Yatra devotees killed, 2 injured as car hits them in Gwalior

Kanwar Yatra 2026 The Kanwar Yatra began on July 30, the first day of the holy month of Shravan, dedicated to Lord Shiva.

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The annual pilgrimage, during which devotees collect water from the Ganga River in Haridwar and carry it on foot to offer at Shiv temples in their hometowns, will conclude on August 11.

Authorities have also enforced phased traffic diversions and heightened surveillance across western Uttar Pradesh to facilitate the movement of pilgrims.

Special medical teams have been stationed at major routes, Shiva temples and the five ghats along the Ganga (Rajghat, Sankara Ghat, Sadhumani Ghat, Asadpur Ghat and Hari Baba Bandh Ghat), with 102 and 108 ambulance services kept on alert round the clock.

Divers have also been deployed at five major Ganga ghats as the administration aims to maintain its record of zero drowning incidents over the past five years.

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Officials said strict monitoring of hotels and eateries along the Kanwar routes was also being carried out, with mandatory display of rate lists and inspections of food establishments. Fire and emergency services have also been strengthened for the pilgrimage, they added.

(With PTI inputs)