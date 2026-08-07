‘Mecca Joint Defence Agreement’: India ‘closely following’ Pakistan-Saudi-Turkey pact, says MEA

India on Friday said it was “closely following” the newly signed trilateral defence agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) saying it was monitoring the development after the three countries formalised the “Mecca Joint Defence Agreement”.

Responding to a question during the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “This is also a development that we are closely following, and we shall keep you updated.”

On reports of Somalia signing a separate defence cooperation agreement with Pakistan, Jaiswal said: “We continue to closely follow the developments between Somalia and the other country that you mentioned. That is what I have to say.”

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What is Mecca Joint Defence Agreement? Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in Mecca on Friday, pledging closer military cooperation amid growing security concerns in the Middle East, Reuters reported.

According to a joint statement, the agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence and provides that an armed attack on any one of the three countries would be regarded as an attack on all.

“The Agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all. It further provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation among the three States,” the statement said.

While the agreement does not spell out specific military commitments or obligations, it says the objective is to promote peace, stability and security in the region and beyond.

A Turkish official described the pact as “purely defensive” and said it was not directed against any particular country. The official added that the agreement remained open to other regional states and did not replace existing bilateral or multilateral defence arrangements.

Tensions in West Asia The agreement comes amid heightened regional tensions after months of conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, which has affected security across the Gulf and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Reuters, the three countries have been negotiating the agreement for nearly a year. Pakistan contributes military manpower and defence production capabilities, Turkey has NATO's second-largest military, while Saudi Arabia brings financial resources and strategic influence in the Gulf.