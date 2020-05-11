Medanta, Fortis, Artemis join hands for Covid-19 fight in Gurugram

NEW DELHI: Gurugram-based rival hospital chains Medanta The Medicity, Fortis Healthcare and Artemis Health Institute joined hands to repurpose Medeor Hospital in Manesar for treatment of Covid-19 patients on Monday, adding to a volunteers’ group created by corporates based in the township to help the local government fight the pandemic.

"We met the Haryana CM a couple of weeks ago. That's when this idea came up with the CM that why don't we adopt this Medeor Hospital and I spoke to its owner. They were quite happy to repurpose it," Medanta chairman and managing director Naresh Trehan told Mint.

He added that infrastructure is Medeor's while the staff of doctors and nurses will be jointly provided by Medanta, Fortis and Artemis.

Under the pact, Medanta, Fortis and Artemis will also provide some much-needed equipment to the repurposed hospital.

The treatment will be free of cost for patients below the poverty line, while payment for those covered under Ayushman Bharat will be borne by the government’s flagship health insurance scheme. Private insurers will pay for the relatively well off, he said, adding that the entire operation is not-for-profit.

“This is not commercial. We are doing it from the goodness of our hearts. I am happy because Medanta, Fortis and Artemis, we are competitors, but we could come on the same platform during this time," Trehan said.

Apart from setting up the dedicated Covid-19 hospital, the three hospital chains also formed the ‘Gurugram Covid-19 Volunteers Group’ to support the local administration fight the epidemic in the state.

The group includes Trehan, Fortis chief executive officer Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, ReNew Power chairman and managing director Sumant Sinha, SRL Labs CEO Arindam Haldar, Dr Lal PathLabs CEO Om Manchanda, MakeMyTrip founder CEO Deep Kalra, McKinsey & Co managing partner Gautam Kumra and DLF managing director Rajeev Talwar.

The focus of the group is to ramp up testing of covid-19, improve capacity of isolation wards, hospital and intensive care unit beds, securing ventilators and personal protective equipment, training health workers, among others.

The group will also be providing

“Since we all live in Gurgaon, we tried to see whether we can do something. We got Naresh Trehan involved, and also the CEO of Medanta (Pankaj Sahni), Fortis Hospital CEO, and SRL Diagnoistics and Dr Pathlabs... Fundamentally, the intention will be to supplement government hospitals," ReNew Power CMD Sinha said.

As of Monday evening, a total of 145 covid-19 cases were confirmed in Gurugram, of which 94 were active while the rest had recovered, as per Haryana government’s bulletin. The city has been designated as an orange zone as there have been no new active cases over the last 14 days.

Haryana had confirmed 730 cases as of Monday, of which 337 had recovered while 11 died.

