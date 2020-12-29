Media and entertainment firms rely on tech to beat covid blues

Like Gandhi, hundreds of writers, filmmakers and actors, many of whom made up the traditional movie industry machinery for decades, found themselves on the cusp of disruption as the pandemic hit the world. On the one hand, digital content creators like YouTubers and social media influencers remained relevant and expanded their area of work. On the other, with cinemas shut for nearly seven months and little new content available even afterwards, much of the onus to entertain fell on the shoulders of on-demand video streaming platforms. They rose to the challenge with the fairly unprecedented strategy of getting films meant for theatrical release to premiere online.