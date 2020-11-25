Media, content creators await standard regulations for OTT

Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Player said the right way forward would be to create a framework of standard practices that would be common to all platforms and settle on a denominator acceptable to all. It is equally important for audiences to be aware of these definitions, streaming executives said. For instance, not too many people currently know the difference between U (suitable for all age groups) and U/A (requiring parental guidance for children below the age of 12) certification.