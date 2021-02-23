Media & entertainment sector's ad, subscription revenue to rebound FY22: Crisil

The print segment, contributing a fifth of the M&E sector's topline, is recovering, though at a much slower pace, and should be able to rebound fully only by the end of next fiscal. Print is losing share in ad revenue mainly to the digital segment while circulation too, especially for English language, could see a loss of 8-10%, because of increased preference for e-papers in the metros. However, print companies are rebooting their cost structure and accelerating digital adoption to stay relevant.