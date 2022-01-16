Media persons can now cast vote via postal ballot facility: Election commission

Media persons authorised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) can exercise their franchise using the postal ballot facility , said the election body on Sunday.

This comes after media persons during a press conference had raised a demand with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab S Karuna Raju to include them in absentee voters so that they can cast votes using the postal ballot facility.

Giving details, Dr Raju said that any absentee voter wishing to vote by postal ballot has to make an application to the Returning Officer in Form-12D giving all requisite particulars and get the application verified by the Nodal Officer appointed by the organisation concerned.

Such applications seeking postal ballot facility should reach the RO during the period from the date of announcement of election to five days following the date of notification of the election concerned, he added.

He clarified that any voter opting for a postal ballot facility would not be able to cast a normal vote at the polling station.

Earlier, the commission had allowed voters aged 80 and above, persons with disability (more than 40%) and Covid-19 patients to cast their vote via postal ballots.

This is in addition to the already existing absentee voters categories, who on account of being on duty on the day of polls would not be able to be present in their respective polling stations.

Other essential service voters who can also opt for postal ballot facility includes Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Food Corporation of India, All India Radio, Doordarshan, Post and Telegraph, Railways, BSNL, Power, Health, Fire Services and Civil Aviation in case they are on duty, reads the notification of the ECI.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa are going to the assembly polls over the next two months.

The Postal Voting Centre shall be open for up to three consecutive days in each of the constituencies before the date fixed for the poll in the constituency. On each of three days, the PVC shall remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.