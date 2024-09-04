Medical body rebrands lesbianism as ’sexual offense’; to teach ‘hymen importance, definition of virginity, defloration’

The National Medical Commission has reintroduced lesbianism as a 'sexual offence' in its curriculum, reversing a 2022 decision. The updated curriculum covers topics like ‘importance’ of hymen, virginity, defloration, eliminating distinctions between consensual queer acts and criminal behaviour.

Sayantani
Published4 Sep 2024, 03:39 PM IST
The updated curriculum eliminates the differentiation between consensual sex among queer individuals, adultery, and criminal acts like incest and bestiality.
The updated curriculum eliminates the differentiation between consensual sex among queer individuals, adultery, and criminal acts like incest and bestiality.

The National Medical Commission has reintroduced lesbianism as a 'sexual offence' in its curriculum, which had been removed in 2022 per a Madras High Court directive. According to reports, the NMC, India's apex medical education regulator, had revised the forensic medical curriculum to reintroduce lesbianism as a 'sexual offence'. The curriculum will also teach the 'importance of the hymen', 'the definition of virginity and defloration'.

"Lesbianism and Sodomy" have been reinstated under the category of 'unnatural sexual offence.' The updated NMC curriculum will cover topics such as the significance of the hymen, the definition of virginity, defloration, and its medico-legal relevance.

“Describe anatomy of male and female genitalia, hymen and its types. Discuss the medico-legal importance of hymen. Define virginity, defloration, legitimacy and its medicolegal importance”, the curriculum read.

Also Read | ‘Gay, lesbian couples can still…’: What SC said on Day 2 of same-sex marriage

"Describe and discuss adultery and unnatural sexual offences- sodomy, incest, lesbianism, buccal coitus, bestiality, indecent assault and preparation of the report, framing the opinion and preservation and despatch of trace evidence in such cases", the curriculum read.

The updated curriculum eliminates the differentiation between consensual sex among queer individuals, adultery, and criminal acts like incest and bestiality.

"Describe and discuss the sexual perversions fetishism, transvestism, voyeurism, sadism, necrophagia, masochism, exhibitionism, frotteurism, Necrophilia", the curriculum added.

Also Read | Same-sex marriage verdict: CJI DY Chandrachud has ‘no regrets’, says…

Further changes include doing away with the difference between 'gender identity' and 'sexual orientation' in the psychiatry module. The psychiatry module does not include any requirement for teaching students about “gender identity disorders.”

The revised curriculum for forensic medicine will instruct students on the relevant provisions of the new legislation, including the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). Additionally, it will cover the pertinent legal frameworks for addressing cases involving rape, injury, and the protection of children from sexual offences.

Also Read | Supreme Court orders govt to protect queer rights, sensitise public. Check list

"Describe social aspects of Medico-legal cases with respect to victims of assault, rape, attempted suicide, homicide, domestic violence, dowry- related cases" the NMC's revised curriculum read.

In 2022, NMC modified their syllabus to make the curriculum more friendly to the LGBTQ+ community. The modification included removing sodomy and “lesbianism” from unnatural sexual offences, making a distinction between sexual fetishes such as voyeurism, exhibitionism, or masochism and mental disorders stemming from such atypical interests, and teaching that a two-finger test for virginity is “unscientific, inhuman, and discriminatory.”

The NMC did not explain the decision to reverse the Madras High Court's directive through the curriculum revision.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMedical body rebrands lesbianism as ’sexual offense’; to teach ‘hymen importance, definition of virginity, defloration’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    405.00
    03:48 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.32%)

    Tata Steel

    151.30
    03:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -0.8 (-0.53%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.90
    03:59 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    1.7 (0.57%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.65
    03:57 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,776.40
    03:59 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    320.9 (7.2%)

    B E M L

    4,109.20
    03:55 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    257.4 (6.68%)

    Indigo Paints

    1,540.20
    03:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    89.95 (6.2%)

    Prestige Estates Projects

    1,880.00
    03:29 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    94.9 (5.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,639.00626.00
      Chennai
      73,210.00-160.00
      Delhi
      72,638.00-661.00
      Kolkata
      73,782.001,198.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue