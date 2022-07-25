Medical college scam: ED conducting raid at Kerala church1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 10:11 AM IST
The raid is related to a scam case of Karakonam medical college.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a raid at MM CSI Church in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The raid is related to a scam case of Karakonam medical college where allegations of collecting huge amounts of money on the pretext of offering admission to medical college were levelled. More details are awaited.