OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Medical college scam: ED conducting raid at Kerala church
Listen to this article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a raid at MM CSI Church in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The raid is related to a scam case of Karakonam medical college where allegations of collecting huge amounts of money on the pretext of offering admission to medical college were levelled. More details are awaited.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout