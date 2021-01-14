Medical college to be set up in Maharashtra's Osmanabad

Medical college to be set up in Maharashtra's Osmanabad1 min read . 01:15 PM IST
Rs674.14 crore will be made available for setting up the medical college and hospital
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rs674.14 crore will be made available for setting up the medical college and hospital
The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided to set up a government medical college and a 430-bed hospital in Marathwada's Osmanabad district.
The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided to set up a government medical college and a 430-bed hospital in Marathwada's Osmanabad district.
Interestingly, while announcing the decision on Twitter, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) referred to Osmanabad as `Dharashiv'.
Interestingly, while announcing the decision on Twitter, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) referred to Osmanabad as `Dharashiv'.
The statement said that ₹674.14 crore will be made available for setting up the medical college and hospital.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's party, the Shiv Sena, has for long been demanding that Osmanabad be renamed as Dharashiv.
The CMO's reference to Osmanabad as Dharashiv comes days after it mentioned another Marathwada city, Aurangabad, as `Sambhajinagar' in line with the Sena's demand of renaming.
The Congress, a partner in the state government, is opposed to renaming Aurangabad.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.