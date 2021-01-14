Subscribe
Home >News >India >Medical college to be set up in Maharashtra's Osmanabad
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Medical college to be set up in Maharashtra's Osmanabad

1 min read . 01:15 PM IST PTI

Rs674.14 crore will be made available for setting up the medical college and hospital

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided to set up a government medical college and a 430-bed hospital in Marathwada's Osmanabad district.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided to set up a government medical college and a 430-bed hospital in Marathwada's Osmanabad district.

Interestingly, while announcing the decision on Twitter, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) referred to Osmanabad as `Dharashiv'.

The statement said that 674.14 crore will be made available for setting up the medical college and hospital.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's party, the Shiv Sena, has for long been demanding that Osmanabad be renamed as Dharashiv.

The CMO's reference to Osmanabad as Dharashiv comes days after it mentioned another Marathwada city, Aurangabad, as `Sambhajinagar' in line with the Sena's demand of renaming.

The Congress, a partner in the state government, is opposed to renaming Aurangabad.

