Medical colleges in Telangana: A look into Twitter war between Mandaviya, KTR

No formal proposal was ever received from Telangana for setting up new medical colleges in the state, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not sanctioned any medical college for the state.
In a series of tweets, IT Minister KTR who is also Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's son asked how many medical colleges have been sanctioned by PM Modi to the state, while also mentioning that CM KCR has sanctioned 16 new medical colleges and 13 more are in the pipeline here.
KTR said, "Let me tell you how many medical colleges our PM Modi ji sanctioned to Telangana-----zero."
In response to these allegations, Mandaviya also tweeted, "How many proposals for medical colleges have been sent by your Telangana State Government? 'Zero'."
He further clarified that PM Modi has sanctioned the highest number of public medical colleges in the shortest duration without partiality to those stated who made proposals.
KTR reacted to these clarifications made by Mandaviya and posted two communications from the former health ministers to the state government in 2015 and 2019.
"Wish you had a review before you chose to respond. Attached are responses of your predecessors to the requests from Telangana Health Ministers from 2015 and 2019. Telangana Govt has consistently requested for medical colleges but the fact is your Govt delivered ZERO," he said in a tweet.
Further responding to KTR over the medical colleges' issue, Union Health Minister also shared a previous communication by his predecessor Harsh Vardhan in August 2019 to Telangana asking to send a detailed project report on the state government's request for upgradation of existing district hospitals into medical colleges in two districts of Telangana as per the guidelines for consideration. He also posted a written reply given in Parliament in December 2021.
"With all due respect, kindly read the 3rd para of the letter of my predecessor, and the reply recently given in the Parliament. Kindly try to understand that Centre has always requested and guided Telangana state to send a formal proposal with DPR as per scheme requirements," he tweeted.
In a separate tweet, Mandaviya also underlined that there is a difference between sending a simple letter and a formal proposal according to the scheme's requirements.
In a separate tweet, Mandaviya also underlined that there is a difference between sending a simple letter and a formal proposal according to the scheme's requirements.