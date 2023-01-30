Medical colleges to enrol as adverse drug reaction monitoring centres

Medical colleges to enrol as adverse drug reaction monitoring centres2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 12:28 AM IST
The decision comes in the backdrop of controversy over the deaths of children in Gambia and Uzbekistan allegedly due to contaminated cough syrups.
NEW DELHI : The Union government has asked all medical colleges and post-graduate medical institutions in the country to sign up as adverse drug reaction monitoring centres (AMCs), as it tries to promote patient safety and protect India’s image as the world’s pharmacy.
