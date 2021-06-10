Medical debts bankrupt Indians already ravaged by virus

Nigam is among roughly two-thirds of Indians that don’t have any health insurance, compounding the problems facing India’s economy as it tries to recover from the shock of a rare contraction last year. Overcrowded government hospitals with long lines and poor facilities prompt people to spend out of pocket for better treatment in the private sector. While the virus has affected the poor across the globe, the impact can be exponentially greater in countries like India where public spending on health care is among the lowest in the world.