Govt unveils new schemes for meditech sector

  • India is the 4th largest medical device market in Asia and among the top 20 global globally.

Priyanka Sharma
Published8 Nov 2024, 07:05 PM IST
The scheme has an initial outlay of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 crore for 2024-2025 to 2026-27.
The scheme has an initial outlay of ₹500 crore for 2024-2025 to 2026-27.

The government on Friday launched a scheme aimed at strengthening the medical devices industry with an initial outlay of 500 crore for three years 2024-2025 to 2026-27.

It consists of five sub-schemes—common facilities for medical devices clusters with an outlay of 100 crore, marginal investment for reducing import dependence ( 180 crore), capacity building and skill development for medical devices ( 100 crore) and medical device promotion ( 10 crore).

Also read |  Apex drug regulator to more than double staff strength with 250 new positions

The scheme targets critical areas of the medical device industry covering manufacturing of key components and accessories, skill development, clinical studies, development of common infrastructure, and industry promotion.

Calling it a game changer, health minister J.P. Nadda said, “The government is committed to strengthening the medical devices industry through focused interventions that yield substantial and transformational outcomes.”

Poised to lead

"India is poised to lead globally in this sector. The aim of this new scheme is to reduce import dependency, and give a boost to Viksit Bharat@2047, and make the sector atmanirbhar", Nadda said.

India is the 4th largest medical device market in Asia and among the top 20 global globally.

According to the department of pharmaceuticals, the market size of the Indian medical device industry is $14 billion. India has started exporting ventilators, PPEs, diagnostic kits, surgical gloves, coronary stents, radio-imaging equipment, body implants etc.

Also read |  Non-invasive medical devices like thermometers to come under quality control

Exports grew 13.8% over the last 3 years is while imports are down 2.08%.

“Indian medical device manufacturers who had become traders and importers and shifted to pseudo manufacturing will now be again motivated to become actual manufacturers and produce complete products and their components in-house," said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator, the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry. 

Also read |  DCGI issues fresh guidelines for drug inspectors

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 07:05 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaGovt unveils new schemes for meditech sector

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,987.80
    03:53 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    2882.3 (6.39%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    238.70
    03:57 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.06%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.05 (0.02%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,409.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -15.55 (-0.21%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.