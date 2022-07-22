Medical examination required if…: DGCA amends air travel rules

This came after IndiGo had on 9 May said the boy was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was visibly in panic. After the boy was prohibited from boarding, his parents also decided not to enter the plane
Airlines cannot deny boarding to a disabled passenger without a doctor's examination, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a statement on Friday.
The aviation regulator said that if an airline feels a disabled passenger's health may deteriorate during a flight, it must consult a doctor at the airport and take an "appropriate decision".
"In case, an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger will have to be examined by a doctor in person - who shall in his/her opinion, categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not," said the DGCA.
After obtaining the medical opinion, the airline shall take an appropriate decision on the carriage of such passenger, it noted.
"In case of refusal of carriage by the airline, it shall inform the passenger in writing with the reasons therein immediately," it mentioned.
The DGCA said it has amended its regulations to improve the accessibility of boarding and flying for disabled people.
The regulator had earlier in June proposed the aforementioned regulations and had asked the public to send their comments on the proposed amendments by 2 July. On 28 May, DGCA said that it would revisit its own regulations.
This came after it imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on IndiGo for denying boarding to a disabled boy at Ranchi airport on 7 May.
IndiGo had on 9 May said the boy was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was visibly in panic. After the boy was prohibited from boarding, his parents also decided not to enter the plane.
IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta on the same day expressed regret over the incident and offered to buy an electric wheelchair for the disabled boy.
Dutta had said the airline staff took the best possible decision under difficult circumstances.
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had on 9 May said on Twitter that no human being should have to go through this and he himself was investigating the Ranchi incident.
