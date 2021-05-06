The Delhi High Court on Thursday chided the Delhi government for saying that national capital's medical infrastructure is not in shambles.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said that the government was behaving like an ostrich with its head in the sand if it was disputing that the medical infrastructure was not in shambles.

The court said that the existing medical infrastructure in the national capital was "exposed" and in "shambles" when put to the test during the pandemic.

"Now you are behaving like the ostrich with its head in the sand. When you defend this situation, then you are not rising above the politics. We always call a spade a spade," the bench said to senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government.

Mehra had argued the court must not say the medical infrastructure was in shambles. He said the government has several initiatives, like augmenting beds by 15,000 and ICU beds by 1,200, which are in the pipeline and the oxygen is also coming in.

To this the court remarked, "It is not just oxygen. Is oxygen enough? If you have oxygen, do you have everything?"

"Pipeline is pipeline. They are not there now," the bench added.

The observations and direction came while hearing a 53-year-old Covid-19 patient's plea for an ICU bed with a ventilator as his oxygen level had fallen to around 40 and he was unable to get ICU beds anywhere.

Delhi on Thursday reported 335 deaths, 19,133 new infections, and 20,028 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the overall caseload of the city has surged to 12,73,035 and the fatalities have climbed to 18,398, according to Delhi's health bulletin.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.