Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Medical infra in shambles, don't be like ostrich with head in sand: HC to Delhi govt on Covid-19 crisis

Medical infra in shambles, don't be like ostrich with head in sand: HC to Delhi govt on Covid-19 crisis

Premium
Delhi on Thursday reported 335 deaths, 19,133 new infections, and 20,028 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
1 min read . 05:53 PM IST Staff Writer

Delhi High Court said that the existing medical infrastructure in Delhi was 'exposed' and in 'shambles' when put to the test during the Covid-19 pandemic

The Delhi High Court on Thursday chided the Delhi government for saying that national capital's medical infrastructure is not in shambles.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday chided the Delhi government for saying that national capital's medical infrastructure is not in shambles.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said that the government was behaving like an ostrich with its head in the sand if it was disputing that the medical infrastructure was not in shambles.

TRENDING STORIES See All

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said that the government was behaving like an ostrich with its head in the sand if it was disputing that the medical infrastructure was not in shambles.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The court said that the existing medical infrastructure in the national capital was "exposed" and in "shambles" when put to the test during the pandemic.

"Now you are behaving like the ostrich with its head in the sand. When you defend this situation, then you are not rising above the politics. We always call a spade a spade," the bench said to senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government.

Mehra had argued the court must not say the medical infrastructure was in shambles. He said the government has several initiatives, like augmenting beds by 15,000 and ICU beds by 1,200, which are in the pipeline and the oxygen is also coming in.

To this the court remarked, "It is not just oxygen. Is oxygen enough? If you have oxygen, do you have everything?"

"Pipeline is pipeline. They are not there now," the bench added.

The observations and direction came while hearing a 53-year-old Covid-19 patient's plea for an ICU bed with a ventilator as his oxygen level had fallen to around 40 and he was unable to get ICU beds anywhere.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Madhya Pradesh: Janata curfew extended till 15 May amid Covid-19 surge. Details here

1 min read . 06:15 PM IST
Premium

Qatar orders arrest of finance minister over misuse of funds

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST
Premium

Russia approves single-dose 'Sputnik Light' Covid-19 vaccine with 80% efficacy

1 min read . 05:52 PM IST
Premium

Moderna says Covid vaccine 96% effective in 12-17 year olds

1 min read . 05:40 PM IST

Delhi on Thursday reported 335 deaths, 19,133 new infections, and 20,028 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the overall caseload of the city has surged to 12,73,035 and the fatalities have climbed to 18,398, according to Delhi's health bulletin.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!