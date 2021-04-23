"The demand for the medical oxygen has gone up due to the spike in the COVID-19 cases. The demand for oxygen has gone up by three times. This is a challenge. The steel industries, which are the biggest manufacturers of oxygen for their own consumption, offered to provide oxygen. But the issue is related to oxygen transportation. For this, special tankers have been ordered and the government is helping them in transportation. The supply chain can improve in 5-7 days," he said.