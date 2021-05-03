Medical professionals in covid-19 duty to get priority in government jobs

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a slew measures to augment availability of medical professionals for covid management, including the deployment of medical interns and MBBS doctors seeking higher education in duty, and decided to give preference in government jobs to those healthcare workers who have given or shall give at least 100 days of service for covid treatment.

“The individuals providing services in covid management will be given priority in forthcoming regular government recruitments after they complete minimum of 100 days of covid duty," the Union government said.

“It was also decided to allow deployment of medical interns in covid management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of the internship rotation. The services of final year MBBS students can be utilized for providing services such as tele-consultation and monitoring of mild covid cases after due orientation by and under the supervision of faculty," the PMO said.

The PMO said the decisions were taken after a review meeting called by the PM and hoped that it will “reduce the workload on existing doctors engaged in covid duty".

Similarly, the services of final year postgraduate (PG) students in medical colleges as residents may continue to be utilized until fresh batches of PG students have joined. Besides, the government said graduate nurses may be utilized in full-time covid nursing duties under the supervision of senior doctors and nurses.

The medical students and professionals sought to be engaged in covid-related work will be suitably vaccinated. All health professionals thus engaged will be covered under the insurance scheme of the government for health workers engaged in fighting covid 19.

All such professionals who sign up for minimum 100 days of covid duty and complete it successfully will also be given the “Prime Minister’s Distinguished Covid National Service Samman from Government of India".

The government also deferred the NEET-PG exam for at least four months and the exams will not be held before 31st August. Students will also be given at least one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties.

“The State and union territory governments are to make all efforts to reach out to each such prospective NEET (PG) candidates and request them to join the Covid-19 workforce in this hour of need. The services of these MBBS doctors can be utilized in the management of Covid–19. The State/UT governments may now also deploy Medical Interns in Covid Management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of the Internship rotation," the PMO said.

