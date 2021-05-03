Medical professionals in covid-19 duty to get priority in government jobs

“The State and union territory governments are to make all efforts to reach out to each such prospective NEET (PG) candidates and request them to join the Covid-19 workforce in this hour of need. The services of these MBBS doctors can be utilized in the management of Covid–19. The State/UT governments may now also deploy Medical Interns in Covid Management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of the Internship rotation," the PMO said.