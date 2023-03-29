Medical services hit as govt doctors go on one-day strike in Rajasthan today

Medical services in Rajasthan will be hit on Wednesday, as more than 15,000 government doctors and faculty members of medical colleges will be on a one-day mass leave in solidarity with private doctors agitating against the Right to Health Bill.

However, emergency wards in hospital will be exempted from the strike. The health department has also directed the principals of medical colleges to ensure the functioning of OPD, IPD, ICU, emergency and maternity wards.

The government doctors and students who will go on strike, might have to face action from the education institute as the government has directed to take action against those who will take voluntarily leave without prior approval and cancellation of registration of resident doctors of dereliction of duty.

The private doctors are protesting for more than a week to demand the withdrawal of the medical bill passed in the state assembly last Tuesday.

The All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors' Association announced a one-day strike on Wednesday to support the doctors protesting the Right to Health Bill.

In addition to 15,000 government doctors, resident doctors and faculties of the medical colleges will also boycott work. "All doctors will be on one-day mass leave in support of the movement but treatment in emergencies will not be affected.," said Association's General secretary Dr Shankar Bamnia.

Government warns doctors of disciplinary action

Amid the bandh called by the government doctors, the health department has issued an order of asking disciplinary action agains the doctors who will boycott work.

The medical and health department has issued directions to principals of medical colleges to ensure that the services are not affected and attendance of doctors, medical teachers, paramedical staff is sent to the department by 9:30 am on Wednesday.

The Joint Secretary of the department Iqbal Khan issued the order and said that disciplinary action will be taken against those who boycott work.

Doctors worry of increased bureaucratic intervention due to Right to Health bill

One of the prime concerns of the protesting doctors is that the bill will increase the bureaucratic interference in the functioning of private hospitals. The Right to Health Bill states that every resident of the state will have the right to emergency treatment and care “without prepayment" at any “public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres". The agitation of private doctors entered 11th day and the chief minister has not yet called the doctors for intermediation, said Dr Vijay Kapoor.

Moreover, doctors are adamant that any discussion on the bill will only be held after the withdrawal of the bill. On the other hand, government has given no sign of backing out from the bill.

Health minister Parsadi Lal called the doctors' demand of ‘withdrawal of bill unreasonable' and has clarified that the bill will not be withdrawn as it was passed after all the suggestions given by the doctors have already been incorporated.