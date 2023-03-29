Medical services hit as govt doctors go on one-day strike in Rajasthan today

Medical services hit as govt doctors go on one-day strike in Rajasthan today2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:06 AM IST
Medical services will be affected in Rajasthan on Wednesday as government doctors and medical students have announced to go on a one-day strike to support doctors protesting against the passed Right to Health Bill
Medical services in Rajasthan will be hit on Wednesday, as more than 15,000 government doctors and faculty members of medical colleges will be on a one-day mass leave in solidarity with private doctors agitating against the Right to Health Bill.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×