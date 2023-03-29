Medical services hit as govt doctors go on one-day strike in Rajasthan today

Doctors worry of increased bureaucratic intervention due to Right to Health bill

One of the prime concerns of the protesting doctors is that the bill will increase the bureaucratic interference in the functioning of private hospitals. The Right to Health Bill states that every resident of the state will have the right to emergency treatment and care “without prepayment" at any “public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres". The agitation of private doctors entered 11th day and the chief minister has not yet called the doctors for intermediation, said Dr Vijay Kapoor.