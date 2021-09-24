Medical tourism biz in India hit by unrest in Kabul

The situation at Max Healthcare is no different. “Max Healthcare has been receiving Afghan patients for over 15 years now. Max Hospital, Saket, had an average daily footfall of 50-60 Afghan patients. During covid, the number fell to approximately 20 per day, which had once again started rising after the end of the second covid wave in early June," said Anas Wajid, senior director and chief sales and marketing officer, Max Healthcare. “Over 600 patients have been issued visa invitation letters and are waiting for visas and flights to resume travel to Max Hospitals. After the political unrest in Afghanistan, patient volumes have shrunk to 3-4 patients a day. This is because of the stoppage of flights from Kabul to Delhi as well as the stoppage of visas being issued by our embassy, which is now shut," said Wajid.

