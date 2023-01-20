Medical Value Travel essential component for healthcare to address vulnerabilities of system: AYUSH Secretary

New Delhi: Medical Value Travel is an essential component for idealistic healthcare to address vulnerabilities and disparities of healthcare systems, said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

Addressing a side event on Medical Value Travel on the third day of 1st Health Working Group of G20 India presidency,Kotecha said that health has a substantial impact on the economic security of a nation. “There is an urgent need to strengthen our healthcare systems to integrate traditional methods of medicine alongside of the modern medicine."

Kotecha added that integrative healthcare is important. “It seeks to treat health issues holistically focusing on a patient-centric approach. It aspires to achieve universal health coverage through value-based health care."

In resonance with the ‘One World One Health’ notion, he said that multilateral collaborations are imperative for knowledge sharing and formulating framework for accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare. “Connecting the globe through medical value travel based on integrated health care will serve to address the vulnerabilities and disparities of existing healthcare systems."

On 18 January, Mint reported that India plans to pitch itself as a medical tourism destination. “India will pitch itself as a destination for medical tourism during the event along with other key health priority agendas. Our aim to transform India as a global hub for medical and value-based healthcare for patients from all over the world," said an official from the Health Ministry.

India ranked 10th on the Medical Tourism Index for 2020-21 of 46 destinations by Medical Tourism Association. Thousands of people visit India for affordable, advanced and quality treatments, such as cosmetic surgery, bariatric surgery, cardiac surgery, and hip and knee replacement.