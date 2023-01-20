Home / News / India /  Medical Value Travel essential component for healthcare to address vulnerabilities of system: AYUSH Secretary
Back

Medical Value Travel essential component for healthcare to address vulnerabilities of system: AYUSH Secretary

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 03:32 PM IST Swati Luthra
India ranked 10th on the Medical Tourism Index (MTI) for 2020-21 of 46 destinations by Medical Tourism Association. (Photo: Getty Images)Premium
India ranked 10th on the Medical Tourism Index (MTI) for 2020-21 of 46 destinations by Medical Tourism Association. (Photo: Getty Images)

India plans to pitch itself as a destination for medical tourism. The aim is transform India as a global hub for medical and value-based healthcare for patients from all over the world

New Delhi: Medical Value Travel is an essential component for idealistic healthcare to address vulnerabilities and disparities of healthcare systems, said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

Addressing a side event on Medical Value Travel on the third day of 1st Health Working Group of G20 India presidency,Kotecha said that health has a substantial impact on the economic security of a nation. “There is an urgent need to strengthen our healthcare systems to integrate traditional methods of medicine alongside of the modern medicine."

Kotecha added that integrative healthcare is important. “It seeks to treat health issues holistically focusing on a patient-centric approach. It aspires to achieve universal health coverage through value-based health care."

In resonance with the ‘One World One Health’ notion, he said that multilateral collaborations are imperative for knowledge sharing and formulating framework for accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare. “Connecting the globe through medical value travel based on integrated health care will serve to address the vulnerabilities and disparities of existing healthcare systems."

On 18 January, Mint reported that India plans to pitch itself as a medical tourism destination. “India will pitch itself as a destination for medical tourism during the event along with other key health priority agendas. Our aim to transform India as a global hub for medical and value-based healthcare for patients from all over the world," said an official from the Health Ministry.

India ranked 10th on the Medical Tourism Index for 2020-21 of 46 destinations by Medical Tourism Association. Thousands of people visit India for affordable, advanced and quality treatments, such as cosmetic surgery, bariatric surgery, cardiac surgery, and hip and knee replacement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout