Medical value travel plays crucial role in eliminating healthcare disparities across globe: V K Paul3 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 08:42 PM IST
VK Paul also elaborated on the need to build a resilient and sustainable MVT framework
New Delhi: Medical Value Travel (MVT) plays a crucial role in eliminating healthcare disparities across the globe and through the 1st Health Working Group meeting, G20 India Presidency aims to provide an impetus to create pathways to bridge this gap, V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said on Friday.
