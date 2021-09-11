‘Medicines from the Sky’ project to deliver drugs and vaccines using drones will be conducted on a pilot basis on 16 green zones in Telangana before being scaled up to the national level, said Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindxxia on Saturday.

Scindia launched the ‘Medicines from the Sky’ pilot project in Telangana's Vikarabad today. Drones can be operated in green zones without any permission. Operators will have to get permissions for flying drones in yellow zones, whereas red zones are no fly areas.

“In 16 green zones this 'Medicines from the Sky' project will be taken up. The data will be analyased for three months. We along with the Health Ministry, IT Ministry, state government and the Centre will together analyse the data and make model for the whole country," the minister said.

Scindia noted that he new drone policy recently rolled by the central government has eased rules regarding drone operations in the country by reducing the number of forms to be filled to operate them from 25 to 5 and decreasing the types of fee charged from the operator from 72 to 4.

The Civil Aviation Minister stated that an interactive aerospace map is being prepared. With the help of the map, various zones are being earmarked in collaboration with the states.

The ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project is an initiative by Telangana in partnership with World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog, and HealthNet Global (Apollo Hospitals).

The project was launched on experimental Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone flights for delivery of vaccines using the identified airspace of the Vikarabad district.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao requested the Union Minister to establish an Aviation University or Centre of excellence at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.

