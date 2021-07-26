Medium intensity earthquakes hit Delhi, Hyderabad today. Details here

Medium intensity earthquakes hit Delhi, Hyderabad today. Details here1 min read . 09:45 AM IST
Mild tremors strike today in the cities of Delhi and Hyderabad. An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale was reported near Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5 am.The epicenter of the earthquake lay in Andhra Pradesh, 156 kilometers South of Hyderabad at a depth of 10 kilometers, said the NCS.
Mild tremors were also felt in the national capital due to which the services of the Delhi Metro were briefly disrupted.
The mild tremors were reported at around 6.42 am in the national capital, metro services at many stations were halted and passengers were left stranded on Monday.
The disruption in metro services resulted in long queues at various metro stations in Delhi today.
"Mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 am (today). As a standard procedure, trains were run on cautionary speed and stationed at next platform. The services are now running normally," said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
Commuters were seen in multiple queues outside Badarpur Border metro station.
"We are in the queue for more than 1 hour now. It is being said that trains are running late due to some technical glitch," said a commuter
People were seen waiting outside Anand Vihar Metro Station as the gates remain closed.
Also, an earthquake of magnitude-4 jolted Sikkim on Sunday evening, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property, officials said.
The quake, which struck the northeastern state around 8.30 pm, had its epicentre 11 km West, South-West of the capital Gangtok, they said
