Medium term growth outlook for India remains favourable: IHS Markit

“By 2030, 1.1 billion Indians will have internet access, more than doubling from the estimated 500 million internet users in 2020. The rapid growth of e-commerce and the shift to 4G and 5G smartphone technology will boost home-grown unicorns like online e-commerce platform Snapdeal, logistics startup Delhivery and the fast-growing online grocer BigBasket, whose e-sales have surged during the pandemic," said Rajiv Biswas, Asia Pacific Chief Economist at IHS Markit.