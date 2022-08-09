Medtronic launches AI-driven endoscopy module to detect, treat colorectal cancer

“We are extremely proud to be the first hospital in the country to utilize GI Genius for enhanced screening of our patients. Technologically innovative and effective interventions such as these will play a significant role in enhancing our ability to combat the challenges arising from delayed diagnosis of colorectal cancer", said Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman and chief of gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}