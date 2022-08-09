Medtronic launches AI-driven endoscopy module to detect, treat colorectal cancer

The newly developed medical solution gives real-time data and empowers physicians to detect and treat colorectal cancer by offering enhanced visualization during colonoscopy
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Pharma company Medtronic India has launched GI Genius, an artificial intelligence driven endoscopy module for the treatment of colorectal cancer in India. The newly developed medical solution gives real-time data and empowers physicians to detect and treat colorectal cancer by offering enhanced visualization during colonoscopy.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Pharma company Medtronic India has launched GI Genius, an artificial intelligence driven endoscopy module for the treatment of colorectal cancer in India. The newly developed medical solution gives real-time data and empowers physicians to detect and treat colorectal cancer by offering enhanced visualization during colonoscopy.
AIG hospital, Hyderabad became the first hospital in India to utilize the enhanced screening feature with GI Genius.
AIG hospital, Hyderabad became the first hospital in India to utilize the enhanced screening feature with GI Genius.
The GI Genius module uses advanced AI software to highlight suspicious polyps of various sizes, shapes, and morphologies with a visual marker in real-time, the company said in a statement. “It serves as the gastroenterologists’ ever-vigilant second observer, with a sensitivity rate per lesion of 99.7% and less than 1% false positive," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The GI Genius module uses advanced AI software to highlight suspicious polyps of various sizes, shapes, and morphologies with a visual marker in real-time, the company said in a statement. “It serves as the gastroenterologists’ ever-vigilant second observer, with a sensitivity rate per lesion of 99.7% and less than 1% false positive," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The GI Genius is offering, a powerful new ally in the fight against colorectal cancer, assisting physicians to accurately detect occurrences, and optimally care for their patients. Our vision continues to be informed by our fundamental goal of bringing disruptive innovations in the healthcare technology sector to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life," said Chandrashekhar Jaiman, head of Specialty Therapies, Medtronic India.
“The GI Genius is offering, a powerful new ally in the fight against colorectal cancer, assisting physicians to accurately detect occurrences, and optimally care for their patients. Our vision continues to be informed by our fundamental goal of bringing disruptive innovations in the healthcare technology sector to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life," said Chandrashekhar Jaiman, head of Specialty Therapies, Medtronic India.
As per Globocan 2020, colorectal cancer is the seventh deadliest cancer in India among both men and women. There is an increased incidence trend in India due to changing lifestyles that include consumption of calorie rich, processed food, low fiber diet and lack of physical activity.
As per Globocan 2020, colorectal cancer is the seventh deadliest cancer in India among both men and women. There is an increased incidence trend in India due to changing lifestyles that include consumption of calorie rich, processed food, low fiber diet and lack of physical activity.
“We are extremely proud to be the first hospital in the country to utilize GI Genius for enhanced screening of our patients. Technologically innovative and effective interventions such as these will play a significant role in enhancing our ability to combat the challenges arising from delayed diagnosis of colorectal cancer", said Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman and chief of gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad.
“We are extremely proud to be the first hospital in the country to utilize GI Genius for enhanced screening of our patients. Technologically innovative and effective interventions such as these will play a significant role in enhancing our ability to combat the challenges arising from delayed diagnosis of colorectal cancer", said Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman and chief of gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The data suggested by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) states that annual incidence rates (AARs) for colon cancer and rectal cancer in men are 4.4 and 4.1 per 100000, respectively. The AAR for colon cancer in women is 3.9 per 100,000. Doctors say that symptoms of colorectal cancer are difficult to identify and timely screening and diagnosis are important.
The data suggested by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) states that annual incidence rates (AARs) for colon cancer and rectal cancer in men are 4.4 and 4.1 per 100000, respectively. The AAR for colon cancer in women is 3.9 per 100,000. Doctors say that symptoms of colorectal cancer are difficult to identify and timely screening and diagnosis are important.