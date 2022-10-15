Meenakashi Lekhi concludes visit to Kazakhstan1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 07:05 PM IST
Minister of State for External Affairs Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi served as the leader of an Indian delegation to Astana for the 6th edition of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The summit was held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan on October 12 and 13, 2022.