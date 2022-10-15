Minister of State for External Affairs Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi served as the leader of an Indian delegation to Astana for the 6th edition of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The summit was held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan on October 12 and 13, 2022.

According to a press statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, MoS Lekhi “highlighted ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ as a guiding principle of India’s approach to international relations, including in the context of India’s contribution to the fight against Covid-19. She reaffirmed India’s support for CICA’s initiatives and called for greater efforts by CICA member states to counter all forms of terrorism."

She also “met the Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam H.E. Ms. Vo Thi Anh Xuan and discussed various issues of bilateral cooperation", according to the press release.

A life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in Astana by the Minister Lekhi during her visit in front of dignitaries from Kazakhstan. This is Kazakhstan’s second installation of a Mahatma Gandhi statue. Additionally, MoS spoke with the Kazakhstani ICCR and ITEC Alumni and highlighted their contribution to further enhancing the strong intercultural ties between the two nations. MoS collaborated with the Indian students at Astana Medical University (AMU) and erected a “tree of friendship" on its campus. She had discussions about matters pertaining to the welfare of Indian students in Kazakhstan with the Kazakh Vice-Minister of Health, H.E. Mr. Zhandos Konysovich Burkitbayev.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is now India’s largest trade partner in Central Asia.