Meenakashi Lekhi concludes visit to Kazakhstan

A life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in Astana by the Minister Lekhi during her visit in front of dignitaries from Kazakhstan. This is Kazakhstan’s second installation of a Mahatma Gandhi statue. Additionally, MoS spoke with the Kazakhstani ICCR and ITEC Alumni and highlighted their contribution to further enhancing the strong intercultural ties between the two nations. MoS collaborated with the Indian students at Astana Medical University (AMU) and erected a “tree of friendship" on its campus. She had discussions about matters pertaining to the welfare of Indian students in Kazakhstan with the Kazakh Vice-Minister of Health, H.E. Mr. Zhandos Konysovich Burkitbayev.