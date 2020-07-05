Home >News >India >Meerut hospital's license revoked for giving fake COVID negative reports
Meerut hospital's license revoked for giving fake COVID negative reports

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2020, 06:18 PM IST ANI

  • A hospital's license in western Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has been cancelled after it was found issuing fake COVID-19 certificates
  • Authorities have strictly penalized the private hospital, following the expose video which went viral in the town

MEERUT, UP : The licence of a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has been suspended after a video showing its staff member providing fake COVID-19 report had gone viral.

"A video had gone viral in Meerut. We have registered a case in this regard. We have suspended the licence of the nursing home. Today, we have sealed it also. Strict action will be taken against anybody who will do something like this in this time of crisis," said Anil Dhingra, District Magistrate, Meerut.

In the video, the person can be heard saying that they provide COVID-19 negative report for 2,500, Dhingra stated.

Meerut CMO Rajkumar said, "In the video, a man from the hospital can be heard saying that he can arrange COVID-19 negative report and the person can get operation or other things done. We have identified the man. We have suspended the licence of the hospital and an FIR has been registered." (ANI)

