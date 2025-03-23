The Uttar Pradesh Police said on Saturday that they intend to take the Saurabh Rajput murder case to a fast-track court. Additionally, a post-mortem examination revealed the extreme brutality with which he was murdered.

Meanwhile, according to a report by the Hindustan Times, Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, the two suspects in the Meerut murder case of merchant navy employee Saurabh Rajput, are reportedly struggling with severe drug addiction while in jail. They are experiencing withdrawal symptoms and have been refusing to eat in an attempt to obtain narcotics.

A jail official, speaking anonymously, told Hindustan Times that Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla's drug dependency was severe. The official added that extra precautions have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the accused and others, preventing any potential harm.

The report further stated that Sahil Shukla caused a ruckus demanding drugs. He showed “extreme restlessness due to the lack of marijuana”, while Muskan Rastogi asked for “morphine injections”, according to Hindustan Times citing official sources on Saturday.

The report cited officials confirming that both had been regular users of injectable drugs, which has contributed to their severe withdrawal symptoms. The jail's de-addiction center, responsible for their care, has initiated treatment to manage their withdrawal.

The prison's medical team is also closely monitoring their condition.

Saurabh Rajput was working in the merchant navy and was allegedly murdered by his wife and her partner Sahil on March 4. His body had been cut up and hidden in a drum, covering it with cement, ANI reported.

Reportedly, Muskan's father, Pramod, played a crucial role in cracking the case. While taking Muskan to the police station, Pramod stopped the scooter and urged her to tell the truth. Muskan then confessed to the crime, revealing that she and her friend had killed Saurabh Rajput together.

He showed extreme restlessness due to the lack of marijuana.

The mother claimed that they have not seen the granddaughter since the murder of their son.

(With inputs from agencies)