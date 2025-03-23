Meerut murder case: Accused Muskan Rastogi, Sahil Shukla asked for ‘morphine injections, marijuana’ in jail, says report

The Uttar Pradesh Police plans to expedite the Saurabh Rajput murder case to a fast-track court. The suspects, Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, are facing severe drug withdrawal symptoms in jail, complicating their situation as they await trial for the brutal murder.

Updated23 Mar 2025, 10:40 AM IST
Meerut: Police intervene as lawyers trash accused Sahil Shukla while he was being produced in a court in connection with Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput’s killing, in Meerut, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Muskan with Sahil allegedly killed her husband Saurabh, dismembered his body, and sealed the body parts in a drum filled with cement. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh Police said on Saturday that they intend to take the Saurabh Rajput murder case to a fast-track court. Additionally, a post-mortem examination revealed the extreme brutality with which he was murdered.

Meanwhile, according to a report by the Hindustan Times, Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, the two suspects in the Meerut murder case of merchant navy employee Saurabh Rajput, are reportedly struggling with severe drug addiction while in jail. They are experiencing withdrawal symptoms and have been refusing to eat in an attempt to obtain narcotics.

A jail official, speaking anonymously, told Hindustan Times that Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla's drug dependency was severe. The official added that extra precautions have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the accused and others, preventing any potential harm.

The report further stated that Sahil Shukla caused a ruckus demanding drugs. He showed “extreme restlessness due to the lack of marijuana”, while Muskan Rastogi asked for “morphine injections”, according to Hindustan Times citing official sources on Saturday.

The report cited officials confirming that both had been regular users of injectable drugs, which has contributed to their severe withdrawal symptoms. The jail's de-addiction center, responsible for their care, has initiated treatment to manage their withdrawal.

The prison's medical team is also closely monitoring their condition.

Saurabh Rajput was working in the merchant navy and was allegedly murdered by his wife and her partner Sahil on March 4. His body had been cut up and hidden in a drum, covering it with cement, ANI reported.

Reportedly, Muskan's father, Pramod, played a crucial role in cracking the case. While taking Muskan to the police station, Pramod stopped the scooter and urged her to tell the truth. Muskan then confessed to the crime, revealing that she and her friend had killed Saurabh Rajput together.

He showed extreme restlessness due to the lack of marijuana.

The mother claimed that they have not seen the granddaughter since the murder of their son.

(With inputs from agencies)

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla's drug dependency was severe.
Key Takeaways
  • The case highlights the intersection of crime and drug addiction.
  • Withdrawal symptoms can significantly impact the behavior of incarcerated individuals.
  • Family dynamics play a crucial role in unraveling criminal cases.
First Published:23 Mar 2025, 10:40 AM IST
