Meerut murder: Muskan Rastogi tampered with prescription to drug husband before killing him; cops reveal chilling detail

Meerut Murder: Muskan Rastogi had altered with prescription to drug her merchant navy officer husband Saurabh Rajput prior to killing him on March 4, officials revealed the shocking details on Sunday. The place, where she purchased the pills from, was raided as part of the investigation.

Official on Meerut Murder investigation "We found that she had brought the medicines from this store. We are searching this place and checking all sale records to gather details about the drug that was purchased by the accused. We are trying to ascertain if the medicine warranted a prescription before purchase or if it could be sold over the counter," NDTV quoted Meerut drug inspector Piyush Sharma as saying.

Officials added Rastogi bought the pills from Usha medical store. Sharma said that all two-year data related to sales are being checked. "In case of any violations, a case will be filed. The shop's licence may be cancelled. Antidepressants like sleeping pills are sold on the basis of prescriptions and medical stores have to maintain a record of such sales," he added.

Usha medical store owner's response Usha medical owner Amit Joshi said they don't sell such medicines without prescription. “Police told us that the woman purchased the medicine from our store. She had shown us the prescription on her mobile phone and we handed over the pills on the basis of that. We do not sell such medicines in the absence of a prescription,” he mentioned.

What did doctors and post-mortem report say on Meerut murder? According to doctors, Rajput's body was dismembered and was stabbed thrice in the heart with full power, showcasing a violent assault. “The blows from the sharp long knife pierced deep inside the heart,” the doctor said. Post-mortem report disclosed the cause of death as uncontrolled bleeding, calling it a shocker. It said his head was severed from the body, legs were bent backwards, hands were cut from the wrist.

Rastogi's family declines to fight her case Rastogi asked for a government lawyer to fight the case, Viresh Raj Sharma, Senior Jail Superintendent said, further mentioning what Rastogi told in an application, “my parents are angry with me, no one will fight for me. Therefore, I want a government lawyer who can fight my case in the court.”

"When I called Muskan, she said that her family members will not fight for her as they are angry with her, and demanded a government lawyer to fight the case. If a prisoner demands a government counsel, then it is our duty to provide him/her a lawyer. We have accepted her application and will send it to the court, so that she can be provided a government lawyer. However, Muskan's lover Sahil has not yet demanded a government lawyer," PTI quoted Sharma as saying.

Moreover, the official said Rastogi and her lover Sahil wanted to stay together in the prison but were not allowed.

Rastogi's confession When Rastogi came back from Shimla, her mother, Kavita, asked Rajput's whereabouts. Rastogi didn't answer clearly and misled her. When Kavita questioned her repeatedly, she told the truth. Her family took her to the Brahmpuri police station.